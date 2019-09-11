Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Appreciates Muharram Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:43 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have appreciated the performance of the cabinet committee on law and order, chief secretary, IG Police and his team for making the best security arrangements on Ashura-e-Muharram
He said law and order situation remained under control in the province.
He said peace committees and elected representatives also played their role in maintaining peace during Ashura-e-Muharram.