Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of Malik Asad Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled over the death of Malik Asad Khan, son of former governor West Pakistan, the late Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.