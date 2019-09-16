Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mother Of Tayyab Hafeez
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday condoled the death of mother of DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema.
In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.