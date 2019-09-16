Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Tayyab Hafeez

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday condoled the death of mother of DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema

In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.