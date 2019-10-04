UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mother Of Ashrafi

Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

