Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of veteran politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of veteran politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.