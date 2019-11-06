Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Nasrullah Malik's Mother
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of mother of senior journalist Nasrullah Malik.
In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.