Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of mother of senior journalist Nasrullah Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of mother of senior journalist Nasrullah Malik.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.