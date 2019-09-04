UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar For Expediting Police Reforms

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to expedite the police reforms and vowed that archaic police culture would be transformed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to expedite the police reforms and vowed that archaic police culture would be transformed.

He said the police should treat the complainants gently and no extra-judicial action would be tolerated with regard to the accused confined in police stations, said a handout issued here.

He said that Punjab police would be synchronized with the needs of the hour and lamented that it was used for political purposes by the previous governments.

On the other side, the PTI government was taking every possible step to improve the police system and there was no room for any corrupt in the police, he added.

He reiterated that a policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted against corruption.

