Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Orders For Foolproof Security On 10th Of Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to take comprehensive measures for ensuring foolproof security on 10th of Muharram.

He said that restriction of time and route for majalis and processions should be ensured and four-tier security cordon should be provided to the processions. He said that no compromise would be made on printing and publication of provocative material and action should be initiated in case of any violation. He ordered for taking strict action against those involved in provocative speeches and said that the code of conduct should be fully implemented. Violation of the ban on wall-chalking would not be tolerated, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that people should remain fully vigilant in the wake of prevailing border situation.

Everyone will have to perform duty diligently to foil nefarious designs of the enemy. The police officials engaged in Muharram duties should be provided food and tea well in time and there should be exemplary coordination between police, administration and other departments.

He said that a monitoring system should be devised for the police officials and religious harmony should be promoted. Additional staff should be deputed at mosques, imambargahs and other important places, he said. The law enforcement agencies should maintain close liaison and police officials should remain available at the place of duty till culmination of the processions, he added.

