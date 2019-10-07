Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar orders for making Sargodha model divisional headquarters

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has issued directions for making Sargodha a model divisional headquarters in the province in respect of cleanliness and beautification.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood chaired a meeting here on Monday and disclosed that the CM had approved the mega project and released Rs 65 million funds for the purpose initially.

He said the issue of shortage of funds and staff in the municipal corporation office would be resolved soon.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull told the meeting that all-out efforts were being made to keep the district clean.

A PHA official said that 20 new green-belts have been established in the city, and work was in progress on nine public parks. He said 12 new parks and six intersections would also be constructed in year 2019-20.