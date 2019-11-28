Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar takes notice of death of boy

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a notice of the death of a 12-year-old boy of Ferozewala due to dog-bite

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a notice of the death of a 12-year-old boy of Ferozewala due to dog-bite.

He sought a report from the commissioner Lahore within 48 hours and directed to take action against the responsible.

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over failure in timely vaccination of the victim in Shahdara and Mayo hospitals.

Usman Buzdar directed to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in health institutions along with direction to launch a campaign for saving citizens from stray dogs.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.