Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar updates President Alvi on development projects, security situation

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor House, Lahore and updated him about the overall security situation and progress of development projects in the province.

The chief minister apprised President Alvi about the arrest of killers of Chunian incident and the steps taken by the government to check any future mishap.

The President was also informed about the measures taken to control dengue in the province.

In another meeting, the President was given a briefing on issues related to health.

PM's Special Assistants Naeemul Haq and Dr Zafar Mirza, and provincial minister for health Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the meeting.

