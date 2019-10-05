Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visits Nishtar Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the dengue ward of Nishtar hospital here on Saturday and inquired after the patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the dengue ward of Nishtar hospital here on Saturday and inquired after the patients.

He also met attendants of patients and inquired them about the medical facilities being provided to dengue patients in the hospital.

On the occasion, the CM said that all resources were being utilized to contain the spread of dengue virus in the area.

He said that performance of dengue teams was being monitored on daily basis and strict action was being taken against the negligent staff in this regard.

He assured to provide complete medical treatment and facilities to the admitted patients of the hospital.