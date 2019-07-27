Punjab Chief Minister visits Head Balloki barrage, reviews flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Head Balloki barrage where he reviewed the situation of incoming flow and discharge of water

The chief minister was briefed about the restoration and upgradation programme of Head Balloki. He was also briefed about the water situation at Head Balloki. Embankments of Head Balloki barrage and rivers had been strengthened before the flood warnings.

He was informed that water discharge capacity of Head Balloki had been increased after its upgradation and now the barrage had the capacity to discharge 380,000 cusecs of floodwater. Usman Buzdar instructed that water level should be monitored at Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh river round-the-clock.

He directed that the land eroded due to the change in the course of rivers should be estimated and an effective planning should be made to control the erosion of land in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Layyah and Dera Gjazi Khan.

He said that the plan to set up museum at Head Balloki barrage should be completed immediately. The chief minister said the government had approved the Water Act and its implementation would help control the wastage of water.

The secretary irrigation briefed the CM on the water inflow and discharge at the barrage. State Minister Zartaj Gul, chairperson Women Protection Authority Punjab Kaneez Fatima, Secretary Irrigation, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Commissioner Lahore and other officers attended the meeting.