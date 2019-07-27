UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Visits Head Balloki Barrage, Reviews Flood Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

Punjab Chief Minister visits Head Balloki barrage, reviews flood situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Head Balloki barrage where he reviewed the situation of incoming flow and discharge of water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Head Balloki barrage where he reviewed the situation of incoming flow and discharge of water.

The chief minister was briefed about the restoration and upgradation programme of Head Balloki. He was also briefed about the water situation at Head Balloki. Embankments of Head Balloki barrage and rivers had been strengthened before the flood warnings.

He was informed that water discharge capacity of Head Balloki had been increased after its upgradation and now the barrage had the capacity to discharge 380,000 cusecs of floodwater. Usman Buzdar instructed that water level should be monitored at Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh river round-the-clock.

He directed that the land eroded due to the change in the course of rivers should be estimated and an effective planning should be made to control the erosion of land in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Layyah and Dera Gjazi Khan.

He said that the plan to set up museum at Head Balloki barrage should be completed immediately. The chief minister said the government had approved the Water Act and its implementation would help control the wastage of water.

The secretary irrigation briefed the CM on the water inflow and discharge at the barrage. State Minister Zartaj Gul, chairperson Women Protection Authority Punjab Kaneez Fatima, Secretary Irrigation, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Commissioner Lahore and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Flood Water Jhang Jhelum Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Women Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Swift storage of Water in Mangla Dam in full swin ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt announces 48 new posts for PINS: Prof ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Chairman Senate condoles martyrdom of soldi ..

1 minute ago

Shoukat Yousafzai meets PTI's Central Information ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 27 July 2019

12 minutes ago

100 Pakistani youth to visit China for promoting b ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.