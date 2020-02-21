UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Visits Kohe Sulayman, Meets Locals

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to tribal areas of Mubarki and Mat Chandia in Sulaiman (Mountains) Kohe Sulayman, DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to tribal areas of Mubarki and Mat Chandia in Sulaiman (Mountains) Kohe Sulayman, DG Khan.

The CM sat with locals and listened to their problems.

Talking to the locals in colloquial Balochi, Usman Buzdar said that Kohe Sulayman area was like his home.

He assured to provide necessary facilities to the area and reiterated that he would protect the interests of people of backward areas.

He said that a tourist-resort was being developed in Mubarki while Kohe Sulayman would be developed as a tourist spot. Meanwhile, the study was being conducted to construct small dams in the area, he added.

The chief minister also took an aerial view of development schemes and visitedTaunsa Sharif to hold meetings with party workers.

