LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday visited the residence of Syed Ali Murtaza ACS (Home) and condoled the death of his father.

He offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.