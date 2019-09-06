Punjab Chief Minister visits residence of Lance Naik Taimur Aslam

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the residence of Lance Naik Muhammad Taimur Aslam in Walton and met with his family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the residence of Lance Naik Muhammad Taimur Aslam in Walton and met with his family

Taimur embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces at the LoC.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of Muhammad Taimur Aslam for the defence of the country. He said the whole nation pays tributes to the bravery of Taimur Aslam. He said the courage of the family of Taimur Aslam was strong and praiseworthy, adding that martyrs of the armed forces were pride of the nation. He assured that the Punjab government would provide every possible support to the martyr's family.

Commissioner and DC Lahore, DIG (Op) and military officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said September 6 is an occasion to remember the martyrs and their families as we are living peacefully because of their greatsacrifices. He reiterated that Kashmir was a jugular vein of the country and Pakistan was incomplete without it. The Indian atrocities and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir are highly condemnable and the nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren, he added.