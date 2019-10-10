UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Visits To Dharabi Lake In Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal on Thursday.

He inspected the activities being done to promote tourism in the area.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Dharabi Lake would be developed as a tourist spot, adding that a rest-house would also be constructed along with link roads.

A project has been launched meant for developing a resort at the lake along with the construction of link roads and an amount of Rs80 million had been allocated in this regard, he said.

The CM said that hatchery industry would also be promoted along with the water sports activities in the lake.

He expressed hope that the initiative would promote tourism along with ensuring earning opportunities for locals. Promotion of tourism-related activities would boost economic opportunities and the area would be developed due to improved road networks, he added.

Usman Buzdar also took an aerial view of Dadhocha Dam near Rawat. The dam project has been launched to fulfil the future drinking water needs of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas.

The project director briefed the CM about the project. The chief minister directed the Irrigation Department officials to ensure its timely completion.

More Stories From Pakistan

