Punjab Chief Minister vows to eradicate corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that a vigorous and effective campaign would be launched against corruption

He said, "We will neither do corruption nor allow anyone to do it", said a press release issued here.

Usman Buzdar while addressing during the launching ceremony of Punjab Corruption Complaint App of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment held at Prime Minister Office Islamabad, said that no society can prosper without ensuring accountability and justice.

He said that the launching of Punjab Corruption Complaint App would prove helpful for the eradication of corruption in Punjab, adding that with the help of corruption complaint app, citizens can upload online video, pictures and complaints by sitting at their homes and can also inquire about status of their complaints through tracking system.

Fruitful results were coming to surface after undertaking effective campaign being launched for uprooting corruption and other malpractices, he asserted.

In a very short span of time, land worth of Rs 132 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers, while Rs 4.75 billion have also been recovered. Around 32,000 complaints have been redressed, whereas 10,000 inquires were been completed, he maintained.

There was no precedence of such performance in a short time period, he emphasized.