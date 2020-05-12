Punjab Chief Minister working on reforms agenda for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working on an agenda of reforms for farmers on a large scale to facilitate them

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working on an agenda of reforms for farmers on a large scale to facilitate them.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Syed Raffaqat Gillani said this while visiting a wheat centre at Bahaudar Mor here on Tuesday.

He said it was a common practice that middle man were looting them with unreasonable prices of their produce which was incurring losses to economy and bringing agriculture down day by day.

He informed that Punjab govt had initiated schemes for farmers and cattle breeders which helped them borrowing without interest and for buying cheap agri tools.

The advisor said that the government was extending maximum relief to farmers while buying wheat from them.

Later, he checked gauges at different petrol pumps.