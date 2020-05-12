UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Working On Reforms Agenda For Farmers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister working on reforms agenda for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working on an agenda of reforms for farmers on a large scale to facilitate them

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working on an agenda of reforms for farmers on a large scale to facilitate them.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Syed Raffaqat Gillani said this while visiting a wheat centre at Bahaudar Mor here on Tuesday.

He said it was a common practice that middle man were looting them with unreasonable prices of their produce which was incurring losses to economy and bringing agriculture down day by day.

He informed that Punjab govt had initiated schemes for farmers and cattle breeders which helped them borrowing without interest and for buying cheap agri tools.

The advisor said that the government was extending maximum relief to farmers while buying wheat from them.

Later, he checked gauges at different petrol pumps.

Related Topics

Petrol Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Man Agri From Government Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

29 minutes ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

1 hour ago

China plans to retest entire population in Wuhan a ..

2 hours ago

Over 3,200 File Complaint Against Spanish Gov't fo ..

1 minute ago

Smokers, industry fuming over S. Africa's U-turn o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for welfare of overse ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.