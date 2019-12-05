UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister's Performance Is Unparalleled: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:43 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan on Thursday endorsing his previous statement regarding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said, he had initiated number of welfare programs in the province which was unparalleled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan on Thursday endorsing his previous statement regarding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said, he had initiated number of welfare programs in the province which was unparalleled.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Usman Buzdar had controlled the personal expenditure of the ministers, established shelter homes for the poor segments and universities in the province to provide quality education to masses, he added.

Prime minister Imran Khan was fully satisfied with CM's performance and the masses would witness the remarkable change in the province, he mentioned.

"I joined PTI for more than 10 years and will keep supporting party's manifesto and the government, moreover it is our right to public our achievements," he said.

