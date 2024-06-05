- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets thalassaemia patient, hives him Rs 500,000 cheque
Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Thalassaemia Patient, Hives Him Rs 500,000 Cheque
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met a thalassaemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 500,000 to him
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met a thalassaemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 500,000 to him.
The CM promised to fulfill Muhammad Rizwan’s wish of his own house. She also expressed her resolve to take care of other thalassaemia children. She warmly welcomed Muhammad Rizwan on his arrival.
The CM inquired about his health. Muhammad Rizwan expressed his profound joy over meeting the CM. He said, “I cannot believe that I am meeting the CM.”
CM Maryam Nawaz said, “I am heartily pleased to meet Muhammad Rizwan.” She added the patients of thalassaemia deserve a special attention of society. The thalassaemia patients undergoing blood transfusion process is highly painful.
Senator Pervaiz Rasheed was also present.
Recent Stories
Country Director CAIE calls on Education Minister
FESCO promotes 9 officers
European stocks rise before rate cut, Wall Street mixed
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.75%
President Zardari stresses upon further strengthening Pak, Jordan bilateral ties
Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP
Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha
From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote
Woman dies of 'wrong injection'
Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary
Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country Director CAIE calls on Education Minister2 minutes ago
-
FESCO promotes 9 officers2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari stresses upon further strengthening Pak, Jordan bilateral ties3 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
Woman dies of 'wrong injection'1 hour ago
-
Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary1 hour ago
-
Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced CTD measures1 hour ago
-
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default1 hour ago
-
SSP holds open court to address public complaints1 hour ago
-
Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister1 hour ago
-
Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested1 hour ago
-
Body recovered near Chenab river1 hour ago