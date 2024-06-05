Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Thalassaemia Patient, Hives Him Rs 500,000 Cheque

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met a thalassaemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 500,000 to him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met a thalassaemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 500,000 to him.

The CM promised to fulfill Muhammad Rizwan’s wish of his own house. She also expressed her resolve to take care of other thalassaemia children. She warmly welcomed Muhammad Rizwan on his arrival.

The CM inquired about his health. Muhammad Rizwan expressed his profound joy over meeting the CM. He said, “I cannot believe that I am meeting the CM.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “I am heartily pleased to meet Muhammad Rizwan.” She added the patients of thalassaemia deserve a special attention of society. The thalassaemia patients undergoing blood transfusion process is highly painful.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed was also present.

