Punjab Chief Secretary Assures APTMA Delegation Of Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Punjab chief secretary assures APTMA delegation of cooperation

A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), led by its Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ijaz, met Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik at his office on Friday and apprised him about the problems being faced by the export-oriented textile industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

According to a spokesperson, the chief secretary assured the delegates of full cooperation from the Punjab government. He said that all possible step would be taken to resolve the problems of textile industry.

APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir, Secretary General Raza Baqir, Senior Vice-Chairman Raheem Nasir and renowned industrialist Kamran Arshad were present in the meeting.

