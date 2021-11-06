UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Secretary Assures PSMA Delegation Of Solution To Genuine Problems

Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal met a four-member delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), led by Secretary-General Hassan Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The delegates apprised the chief secretary of the problems facing the sugar industry.

The chief secretary said a plan of action would be worked out through consensus to resolve the genuine problems of the sugar industry. He said that it was a duty of the government to protect the interest of people and ensure availability of essential commodities to citizens at officially-fixed rates. He said that the association should play its due role in stabilising the price of sugar, adding that no one would be allowed to overcharge the consumers.

The chief secretary said that the government would extend full cooperation for promotion of investment and business activities and the industrialists should work hand in hand with the government for the development of the country.

The delegates Hassan Iqbal, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Rafiq, and Faisal Ahmed assured that the association would extend cooperation to the government.

The administrative secretaries of the food, Agriculture, and Industries Department and Punjab Cane Commissioner were also present.

