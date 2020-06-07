Punjab Chief Secretary directs LG dept to ensure best municipal services provision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Saturday directed the Local Government (LG) Department to ensure provision of the best municipal services sanitation, water supply and drainage facilities to people.

He issued these directions while addressing 402 municipal officers, recently appointed by the Local Government Department, through video link at his Camp Office here. Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and senior officers of the department were also present.

The CS said that provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps was priority of the government and the officers should play their role in this regard.

He said that appointment of officers would strengthen local bodies, and the administrative matters would be improved at metropolitan, municipal corporation and tehsil levels.

The Local Government secretary briefed the meeting that 402 municipal officers including 32 women were recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission. He said that these officers were given four-week online training which saved Rs 26.8 million.

The CS appreciated the performance of the Local Government Department and advised the secretary and other officers to continue their work with commitment and dedication.