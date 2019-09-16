UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Secretary Inaugurates Performance Monitoring Cell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:32 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday inaugurated a special unit, established in his office to monitor performance of the departments and officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday inaugurated a special unit, established in his office to monitor performance of the departments and officers.

Monitoring would be done through the Punjab Performance Monitoring Framework, a portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology board.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chief secretary said that the establishment of the performance and reforms unit was aimed at improving governance and public service delivery through information technology. The unit would not only monitor performance but also work on reforms in different sectors, especially health and education, he added.

He said that hardworking officers would be encouraged and incentivised, whereas action would be taken against those showing laxity and negligence. The chief secretary also issued instructions to deputy commissioners, asking them to take concrete measures to control dengue and prices of commodities.

Those among present were Secretary Implementation, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG PITB and officers concerned.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the ceremony through video link.

