UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Secretary Meets ABAD Delegation, Reviews Proposals On Land Use In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary meets ABAD delegation, reviews proposals on land use in Lahore

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday met a five-member delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan, led by its North Zone Chairman Engr Akbar Sheikh, at Civil Secretariat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday met a five-member delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan, led by its North Zone Chairman Engr Akbar Sheikh, at Civil Secretariat here.

Matters related to loans for construction work, rate of taxes in provinces and public-private partnership were discussed in the meeting. The delegates included Kamran Shujaa, Khizar Ayub Izhar, Khalid Abdul Rehman, and Ayub Qadri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that revival and promotion of construction sector was among priorities of the government. All possible cooperation would be extended to resolve problems being faced by this important sector, he mentioned.

He remarked that keeping in view needs of the growing population proper planning was need of the hour, adding that private sector can play a vital role in execution of houses' construction project of the government.

He said that the progress of construction sector would generate economic activities, besides creation of new jobs as about 40 industries were linked with it. Senior Member board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of different departments including finance, housing and industries were present during the meeting.

Later, the Chief Secretary also presided over a meeting regarding proper use of land in Lahore. Various proposals were reviewed in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the concept of vertical growth would have to be promoted in Lahore and its adjoining areas in order to overcome civic problems.

He directed the director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to expedite work on preparation of the Master Plan for Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development, Member Board of Revenue, DG LDA and officers concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Progress All Government Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

10 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix S5, Is it Worth All Your Attention?

25 minutes ago

Gomal university announces BA/BSc results

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.