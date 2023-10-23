Punjab chief secretary orders DCs to ensure new rates implementation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed all deputy commissioners on Monday to ensure implementation of the new rate lists, issued following a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

He issued this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of the deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting reviewed implementation of reduction in food prices and transport fares. The chief secretary ordered that fare reduction lists be displayed in passenger buses. He said the price magistrates concerned would be responsible in case of sale of commodities at higher than fixed rates. He said that deputy commissioners themselves determine the prices of commodities in their districts, adding that it was also their responsibility to implement these rates.

The CS said that providing relief to people from inflation was a priority of the government.

He said that the administrative officers should play their role in improving governance and service delivery.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding continuing operations against encroachments.

The Industries secretary gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 144 important markets had been notified in the province for convenience of consumers and the district administration would deploy staff in these markets.

The Transport secretary said that after reduction in prices of petroleum products, the transport fares had been reduced by 5 to 10 per cent. He said heavy fines would be imposed on transporters for overcharging.

The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, transport, additional IG special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.