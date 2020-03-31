Punjab chief secretary orders early completion of disinfection process

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the departments and officials concerned to divide cities into different zones and complete the process of cleaning and disinfection of roads, mosques and other public places at the earliest.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday to review situation of coronavirus, establishment of field hospitals, stock position of wheat, flour, rice, disinfection drive and administrative matters in the province.

The meeting decided that strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding social distancing would be ensured at banks, offices, trucking points of flour and grocery stores.

The Lahore commissioner briefed the meeting that spray at 372 places and washing of 236-km roads had been completed in the city.

It was also decided that disinfection cabins would be set up at all public places and fruits and vegetable markets across the province.

The chief secretary ordered the officers concerned to keep a strict check on flour stocks in mills and on prices of commodities in big grocery stores.

He said that donations from philanthropists must be documented so as to help the poor in a transparent manner.

He also issued instructions to field officers to conduct visits to jails along with police officers as part of measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that in order to get required results, checkpoints all over the province would be made more effective.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed told the meeting that during the lockdown in the city, 229 checkpoints had been set up, 56,000 persons, 45,183 cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles were checked and warnings were issued to 53,000 persons. As many as 529 cases were registered over violation of Section 144, he added.

Lauding the chief secretary and his team on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that performance of all officers was outstanding in the hour of need.