UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Secretary Pays Surprise Visit To Nishtar And Children Hospitals

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary pays surprise visit to Nishtar and Children hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to the Nishtar and Children Hospital on Saturday night.

He inspected wards to review medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements in both healthcare centers and satisfied over the staff doing night duties.

He went to various wards of the hospital to inquire after the patients about the medicines and other facilities in the hospital and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and staff presence in Emergency, Surgical and some others wards of the hospitals.

The chief secretary also checked provision of medicines in the hospitals and expressed satisfaction and commended the staff on night duty.

Talking to patients and their heirs, the Chief Secretary stated that he was visiting hospital to check issues and ensure early solution and assured them that concrete steps were being taken to improve health services.

The chief secretary said "Health Card is a revolutionary step" and it have been issued to people of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Soon, the facility of health card would be issued to all citizens in Punjab, he hinted.

Earlier, he was briefed about construction of Shelter house at Nishtar hospital to accommodate families of the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary Captain Retd Saqib Zafar was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan All

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambass ..

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.