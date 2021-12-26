Punjab Chief Secretary pays surprise visit to Nishtar and Children hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to the Nishtar and Children Hospital on Saturday night.

He inspected wards to review medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements in both healthcare centers and satisfied over the staff doing night duties.

He went to various wards of the hospital to inquire after the patients about the medicines and other facilities in the hospital and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and staff presence in Emergency, Surgical and some others wards of the hospitals.

The chief secretary also checked provision of medicines in the hospitals and expressed satisfaction and commended the staff on night duty.

Talking to patients and their heirs, the Chief Secretary stated that he was visiting hospital to check issues and ensure early solution and assured them that concrete steps were being taken to improve health services.

The chief secretary said "Health Card is a revolutionary step" and it have been issued to people of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Soon, the facility of health card would be issued to all citizens in Punjab, he hinted.

Earlier, he was briefed about construction of Shelter house at Nishtar hospital to accommodate families of the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary Captain Retd Saqib Zafar was also present on this occasion.