Punjab Chief Secretary Pays Tribute To Maj Shabir Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman paid a visit to the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on Thursday in connection with the 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' observance.

After laying a wreath and offering Fateha at the grave, he also prayed for all Shuhada and their families.

The chief secretray said that living nations always remember their Shuhada. He pledged to maintain honour and dignity of Shuhada and their families.

"The Shuhada, who rendered their lives in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland, in fact, set a great example of bravery.

That's why, the nation is paying tribute to them today," he added.

He said, "Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. The nation solemnly pledges to remain indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride."Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider was also present.

