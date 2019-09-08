UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Secretary Reviews Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Punjab chief secretary reviews security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Sunday visited central control room, established at Civil Secretariat here to review security arrangements and law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood.

He said that law-enforcement agencies should work in coordination with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation. He said that implementation of the code of conduct would be ensured at all costs and action should be taken against violators without any discrimination, he added.

The chief secretary was briefed that majalis and processions were regularly being monitored at central control room at Civil Secretariat while similar control rooms were also working in districts for monitoring of law and order.

He was told that 32 violations of code of conduct had been reported from different cities and nine cases registered so far. As many as 6,560 Army and 3,120 Rangers personnel whereas 232,328 police officials and 138,335 volunteers were performing duties to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Alert Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.