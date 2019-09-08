Punjab chief secretary reviews security arrangements

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Sunday visited central control room, established at Civil Secretariat here to review security arrangements and law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood.

He said that law-enforcement agencies should work in coordination with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation. He said that implementation of the code of conduct would be ensured at all costs and action should be taken against violators without any discrimination, he added.

The chief secretary was briefed that majalis and processions were regularly being monitored at central control room at Civil Secretariat while similar control rooms were also working in districts for monitoring of law and order.

He was told that 32 violations of code of conduct had been reported from different cities and nine cases registered so far. As many as 6,560 Army and 3,120 Rangers personnel whereas 232,328 police officials and 138,335 volunteers were performing duties to ensure law and order.