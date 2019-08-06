Punjab chief secretary starts monsoon tree plantation drive

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of Civil Secretariat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the campaign should be made successful by exceeding the set target of nine million saplings during the ongoing drive. He said that protection of environment was a national cause, adding that tree plantation was imperative to control the growing pollution and the Federal government was paying special attention to the issue.

He said that providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose.

The chief secretary urged people to actively participate in the drive to make it a success.

He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding benefits of trees. He said that after plantation, effective arrangements should also be ensured for protection of a saplings.

The Forest Department secretary told the ceremony that all arrangements were in place to successfully run the campaign. The department has 31 million saplings in stock and 363 sale points had been established for the ongoing drive, he added.

He said that 15 million saplings were planted against a target of 12 million during the spring plantation drive and the rate of success remained 128 per cent.

Those among present were additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of different departments including finance, local government, education and information.