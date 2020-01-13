Punjab Chief Secretary stresses private sector role to enhance meat, milk production

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the Livestock and Dairy Development Department should encourage private sector for enhancement of milk and meat production in the province

He was talking to a delegation of private investors during a meeting on livestock sector at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Detailed deliberations were made on a proposal by the delegates to establish a disease-free zone in Kasur and set up checkposts at all entry and exit points of the city.

The meeting was briefed that the proposed zone would help save animals from diseases through timely vaccination, resulting in ample availability of healthy meat and milk for food. The delegates also presented a proposal of setting up checkposts to scan animals for diseases at entry and exit points of district Kasur.

The chief secretary asked the delegation to prepare a workable model of the project so that it could be finalised with local administration in next meeting.

He also inquired about tagging of animals and steps to save them from diseases.

The Livestock director general briefed the chief secretary that foot and mouth disease in Cholistan has been controlled as six doses of vaccine had been administered to animals in the area at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion.

He mentioned that process of tagging animals had been completed and according to data, there were about 89 million animals in the province.

The CS assured the delegation that the Punjab government would extend full cooperation to private investors for execution of the project and it would be replicated in other districts after success.

The meeting was attended by Dr Masood Rabbani, Capt (retd) Jaffar Chaudhry, Dr Suhail, Jahanzeb Barana, Waqar Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood and officers concerned.