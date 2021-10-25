Punjab chief secretary tells DCs to make 'RED campaign' a success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday issued instructions to all deputy commissioners (DCs) to make successful the special corona vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

Presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, he said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus was taking precautions and vaccine. He directed the deputy commissioners to achieve the given targets and play their role in making the vaccination campaign a success.

The chief secretary asked the officials to enhance awareness about the utility of the corona vaccine and also seek the help of ulema for the purpose. He said that all possible steps would be taken for protection of public health and the administrative secretaries would be assigned duties for overseeing the campaign.

Secretary Primary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch gave briefing to the meeting and said that the special campaign would continue till Nov 12, adding that a target has been set to vaccinate more than 15 million people during the drive. He said that more than 18,000 teams had been formed to vaccinate citizens at their doorsteps and for the campaign the Primary Healthcare Department has released Rs 700 million funds that would be spent through health councils.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including Local Government, Auqaf and Population Welfare, DGPR Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting.