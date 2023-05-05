UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman Office Starts Paperless Working

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman office starts paperless working

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched the paperless working system here in his office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched the paperless working system here in his office on Friday.

All the provincial departments would now send files through the E-FOAS system introduced with the support of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Maryam Khan briefed the Chief Secretary on the E-FOAS system.

The chief secretary said that paperless working was an important step towards digitalization. He added that the system would not only reduce the cost of paper and printing but also speed up the work. The use of information technology would help improve governance and service delivery, he said.

