Punjab Chief Secy Meets CM, Discusses Governance, Other Issues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Punjab chief secy meets CM, discusses governance, other issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office here on Tuesday and discussed with him matters related to good governance and provision of the best services to people.

The chief secretary briefed the provincial chief executive about coronoavirus and locust situation as well as wheat procurement drive and upcoming budget.

He also apprised CM Usman Buzdar about measures taken to combat coronavirus and locust swarms in the province. He apprised the CM about the steps taken to control rates of flour in the province.

The CM praised the professional services of the chief secretary for improvement in administrative affairs.

