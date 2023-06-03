Punjab Cities program to be executed speedily to provide civic amenities: LG Secretary

Secretary Local Government Punjab, Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that Punjab Cities Program would be executed speedily to provide all civic amenities to the masses at their door steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Punjab, Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that Punjab Cities Program would be executed speedily to provide all civic amenities to the masses at their door steps.

During his visit to Tehsil Gojra, he reviewed progress on Punjab Cities Program and took a detailed briefing about its implementation. He directed to speed up the ongoing public welfare projects and said that there would be no compromise on transparency.

� The secretary urged the local government officials to stay on the spot and monitor construction process in addition to ensuring that no scheme should be delayed. He said that Punjab Cities Program was ongoing in 16 tehsils of Punjab in which machinery was being purchased for construction and repair of roads in addition to improvement in municipal services with billions of rupees.

� He said that work on five projects in Gojra under Punjab Cities Program was in full swing whereas work on two other schemes would also start soon. He added that the purpose of his visit was to check quality of construction material and speed of the ongoing work.�He said that Punjab Cities Program would change condition of 16 small towns of Punjab because through it water supply, sewage, waste management, construction of roads and parks in addition to supply of streetlights would be ensured.

�Hafizabad, Daska, Kamooki, Wazirabad, Muridke, Gojra, Okara, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Bahawal Nagar, Borewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu and Vahari were included in this program, he added.