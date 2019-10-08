Punjab Cities Programme being initiated in 16 cities: Hashim Jawan Bakhat

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat Monday said the Punjab government with financial support of World Bank was going to formally initiate Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) in 16 cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat Monday said the Punjab government with financial support of World Bank was going to formally initiate Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) in 16 cities.

Addressing an introductory session of the PCP organized by Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department at a local hotel, he added that under this programme, sewerage system and service delivery would be improved, besides provision of facilities for ease of doing business in 16 cities.

He hoped that provision of basic and improved infrastructure in intermediate and small cities would help increase economic activities and promote public-private partnership. He underscored that principle of giving maximum benefits of tax collection should be kept in view so as to enhance resources of local government institutions.

The Punjab Finance Minister said that five-year Punjab Cities Programme was in consonant with new Local Government Act-2019, under which the local government system would be stabilized further, asserting that with the cost of US $ 200 million, the PCP would definitely enhance capacity of the local government institutions.

After provision of all missing civic amenities in cities, he added, the scope of such facilities would also be extended to rural areas. About provision of subsidy for maintaining cleanliness of urban centre, he said, subsidy may relate to provision of sewerage facilities or water supply and in whichever areas facilities were being provided, rationality of tariff should also be reviewed over there.

He was of the view that recycling of solid waste and generation of energy could help resolve the problems of local government institutions.

Hashim Jawan also informed the participant that provincial government had also initiated work on the Provincial Finance Award in accordance with new Local Government Act, and two more projects pertaining to urbanization had also been incorporated in the Annual Development Programme of Punjab.

The Punjab Finance Minister mentioned that talks with plastic industry stakeholders were underway to overcome the challenges emanating from air pollution and solid waste, and in this connection, Punjab government would work out a policy on the pattern of federal government.

On this occasion, WB Country Head Alango congratulated Pakistan for being among first 20 countries taking concrete measures to ensure ease of doing business. He termed the Punjab Cities Programme as promoter of economic activities in cities and basis for people's prosperity.

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Nasim Khokhar said that PCP was an important component of the provincial ADP and it would ensure achievement of fiscal target and monitoring the process of third party audit.

The WB's Senior Urban Specialist Shahnaz Arshad highlighted the importance of urbanization as well as its potential in Punjab. She also briefed the participants about the salient features of Punjab Cities Programme.

Secretary Local Government Javed Ahmad Qazi, Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar, Secretary Finance and elected representatives of World Bank from 16 cities also participated in the ceremony.