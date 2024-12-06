ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Citizens and vendors across Punjab have welcomed and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching the innovative 'Model Cart initiative', a groundbreaking project which is providing hassle-free, high-quality vegetables and fruits at unbeatable prices, while also alleviating traffic congestion issues in the province.

According to a report aired by the ptv news channel, the initiative has been widely praised by citizens and vendors alike, who are thrilled about the prospect of having easy access to fresh produce at affordable prices.

"The Model Cart initiative is a perfect example of how technology and innovation can be used to improve people's lives. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to seeing its impact on our community," said Tahir Hussain, a local businessman.

"This initiative has not only made our lives easier, but it is also increased our sales. We can sell more products and customers are happy with the quality and prices," said Amjad Ali, a fruit vendor.

"I am so grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching this initiative. It is a game-changer for us traders and the citizens of Punjab," said Khalid Mahmood, a local trader.

"We no longer have to worry about finding space to sell our products and customers can now buy fresh produce without having to navigate through crowded markets," said another vendor.

Citizens are also enthusiastic about the initiative, citing the convenience and affordability it offers.

"I am so glad I can now buy fresh vegetables and fruits without having to spend hours in traffic," said a local

resident.

"The prices are also very reasonable, which is a big relief for me and my family," said another citizen.

The project is part of the government's efforts to improve the lives of citizens and provide them with better access to essential services and amenities, said a visitor, adding, it is best concept like foreign countries which is appreciable.

With its focus on providing hassle-free, high-quality vegetables and fruits at affordable prices, this innovative project is set to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across Punjab, said a citizen.

As the Model Cart initiative gains momentum, citizens and vendors are eagerly anticipating the benefits it promises to deliver. "We're grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for this innovative project," said a local vendor.

"We wish her a long and successful tenure, exceeding 10 years and hope she continues to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people."