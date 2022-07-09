Punjab CM accepts resignation of Khawaja Salman Rafique

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has accepted the resignation of the Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has accepted the resignation of the Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The chief minister's office had sent a letter about approval of the resignation to the Punjab Governor, says a communique issued here on Saturday.

Khawaja Salman Rafique resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Khawaja Salman took the oath of office on May 31, whereas he remained provincial minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education from 2016-2018 during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in the province.