Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving the capacity of cardiology hospitals across the province.

This was informed by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique while chairing a meeting of the Steering/ Advisory Committee for Cardiovascular Diseases, which took place at the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) on Thursday.

The minister emphasised the importance of strengthening cardiac care. A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology 2, with Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighting the government's resolve to make the chief minister's cardiac programmes a success. He lauded the outcomes of the ongoing chief minister's children's heart surgery programme, noting that significant progress is being made.

The steering committee also reviewed the development of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha and made crucial decisions on several agenda items aimed at improving cardiovascular healthcare.

The meeting was attended by key health officials, including Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood, CEO IDAP, Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Zubair Akram, and Executive Director of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

Special Secretaries Tariq Mehmood and Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Wahid Asghar, and other senior officers were also present..

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Progress Government Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

