- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shar ..
Punjab CM Aims To Enhance Cardiology Hospitals’ Capacity: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving the capacity of cardiology hospitals across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving the capacity of cardiology hospitals across the province.
This was informed by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique while chairing a meeting of the Steering/ Advisory Committee for Cardiovascular Diseases, which took place at the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) on Thursday.
The minister emphasised the importance of strengthening cardiac care. A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology 2, with Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighting the government's resolve to make the chief minister's cardiac programmes a success. He lauded the outcomes of the ongoing chief minister's children's heart surgery programme, noting that significant progress is being made.
The steering committee also reviewed the development of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha and made crucial decisions on several agenda items aimed at improving cardiovascular healthcare.
The meeting was attended by key health officials, including Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood, CEO IDAP, Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Zubair Akram, and Executive Director of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.
Special Secretaries Tariq Mehmood and Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Wahid Asghar, and other senior officers were also present..
Recent Stories
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..
Several injured after Norway passenger train derails
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister1 minute ago
-
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of conduct1 minute ago
-
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking6 minutes ago
-
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns1 minute ago
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin12 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 2712 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China12 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference22 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker22 minutes ago
-
Experts hail modernizing initiatives in Uzbekistan amid Int’l partnership initiatives Week6 minutes ago