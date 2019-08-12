UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM And Governor Offer Eid Prayer At Badshahi Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:50 AM

Punjab CM and Governor offer Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Badshahi Mosque. The prayer was led by the Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

After Eid prayer dua was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and for the salvation of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

