LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar planted a sapling after offering Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque.

According to the details, both of them planted a sapling in the premises of the mosque in connection with the ongoing tree plantation campaign.