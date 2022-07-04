UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Announces Free Electricity For Households Using 100 Units Per Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 05:25 PM

Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units per month

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Punjab government on Monday announced free electricity for households using 100 units a month for the past six months.

This was said by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in a press conference in Lahore on Monday. He also announced to provide free solar panels to the needy.

Hamza Shahbaz said medicine is being provided to the citizens free of cost.

He said they gave subsidy on floor and we're making efforts to control inflation.

He stated they would be able to control the prices soon.

He also announced to provide free solar panels to needy people in the pronive.

The Punjab CM lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that his government damaged the national economy.

He stated that the country was at still struggling for last 74 years.

Hamza said that the PML-N government managed 1200 Mega Watts electricity in the system during their last government.

