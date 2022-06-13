Punjab CM approves budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Rs3.226 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been termed ‘Roshan rahein naya sawera’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th,2022) Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approved on Monday the budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23 during a special session of the provincial cabinet.

The government decided to allocate the portfolio of finance minister to Sardar Awais Leghari to present the budget.

The cabinet approved an increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees and a 15% special allowance.

Besides it, permission was granted for the MoU about free medication for all cancer patients.

Commenting on the budget, CM Hamza said the provincial government has worked day and night to prepare the “best” budget.

“The budget proposals include relief measures for the people and has been prepared with consultation from all political and administrative authorities,” he added.

A proposal was accepted to allocate Rs900 million for women's development projects, while Rs19.5 billion was allocated for the local government.