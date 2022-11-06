UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Approves Lahore Elevated Expressway Project

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Punjab CM approves Lahore Elevated Expressway project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi approved on Sunday the Lahore Elevated Expressway project and ordered for launching the Interchange Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here, he also agreed to a proposal to run electric buses in the city.

The chief minister said that with the construction of elevated expressway, the map of Lahore would change in a few months. He ordered a review about the prospects of constructing commercial centres on the sides of the elevated expressway. The CM was informed that the expenditure cost of construction of the elevated expressway on both sides comprising four lanes would be Rs 85 billion and the first expressway would be constructed from the east to the west in the Lahore city. The distance from Gulberg to the Motorway would be covered within 8 minutes.

The construction of elevated expressway would save 20-kilometre journey and 30-minute travel time.

The elevated expressway would be linked with 12 main city roads including The Mall road and the Multan Road. The access to big hospitals including Punjab Institute of Cardiology would also be easier through the elevated expressway.

The male and female students would be provided transportation facility to reach their educational institutions including the Lahore College and the Kinnaird College. The expressway would cater to more than 80,000 vehicles daily.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries, DG LDA and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Moonis Elahi Vehicles Road Male Gulberg Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.