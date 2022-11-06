Punjab CM approves Lahore Elevated Expressway project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi approved on Sunday the Lahore Elevated Expressway project and ordered for launching the Interchange Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here, he also agreed to a proposal to run electric buses in the city.

The chief minister said that with the construction of elevated expressway, the map of Lahore would change in a few months. He ordered a review about the prospects of constructing commercial centres on the sides of the elevated expressway. The CM was informed that the expenditure cost of construction of the elevated expressway on both sides comprising four lanes would be Rs 85 billion and the first expressway would be constructed from the east to the west in the Lahore city. The distance from Gulberg to the Motorway would be covered within 8 minutes.

The construction of elevated expressway would save 20-kilometre journey and 30-minute travel time.

The elevated expressway would be linked with 12 main city roads including The Mall road and the Multan Road. The access to big hospitals including Punjab Institute of Cardiology would also be easier through the elevated expressway.

The male and female students would be provided transportation facility to reach their educational institutions including the Lahore College and the Kinnaird College. The expressway would cater to more than 80,000 vehicles daily.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries, DG LDA and other officials attended the meeting.