Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The first meeting of the new institution for price control was held here under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in which proposals for setting prices under the production, availability and other issues of wheat and other commodities were considered.

In the meeting, emphasis was focused on increasing local cultivation of tomatoes, onions and other commodities in every city. After which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the new price control mechanism as per international standards.

The CM directed to keep a close watch on the fluctuations and market dynamics of wheat and flour prices, take decisions keeping in mind the interests of farmers and people. Officers should be appointed in SMU based on merit only.