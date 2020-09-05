Punjab CM approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has Rs 50 billion project will solve the traffic problems of Rawalpindi city.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road project which would be completed in Rs 50 billion, the sources said on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said the mega project would resolve the issues of Rawalpindi traffic and boost economic activities. He directed the authorities concerned to fix a timeline of the project and would speed up the work.

“Implementation over the determined timeline must not face any delay,” the sources quoted the Punjab CM as saying.

Punjab government would start development work on Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road in coming days, the Punjab CM said. He said the provincial government would provide full support to the project.

Approval in principle was also given to appoint transaction advisers for ten other projects in a meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board. The CM directed to minimize the processing time of the PPP projects.