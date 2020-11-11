UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Approves To Run “green Electric Buses”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:23 PM

Punjab CM approves to run “green electric buses”

Sources say Lahore Transport Company will be converted into Punjab Transport Company.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved “green electric buses” in Punjab on Wednesday.

The Punjab Chief Minister allowed these electric buses for six routes of 103 Kilometers. He gave approval while chairing a meeting with officials of Punjab Transport department and officials.

In Koh-e-Suleman, Punjab government decided to run buses for the first time. In Faisalabad division and other areas would also have modern buses, the sources said.

The sources said that Lahore Transport company would be converted into Punjab Transport company.

Punjab chief Minister said that under Public-Private partnership, electric buses would be run in other cities of the province.

