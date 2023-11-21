Open Menu

Punjab CM, Australian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Punjab CM, Australian envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

Australia’s High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins presents a cricket ball signed by Australian Captain Pat Cummins and Mark Taylor to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in their meeting in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) In a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office, Australia's High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins engaged in a productive meeting with Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Minister Naqvi extended congratulations to the Australian High Commissioner and the people for Australia's 6th World Cup win.

As a gesture, the High Commissioner presented a cricket ball signed by Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mark Taylor to Chief Minister Naqvi. During the conversation, the Australian High Commissioner commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as a diligent and active leader, noting his continuous efforts, including visible work on parks and the upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park, and Gardens.

Expressing pleasure over Naqvi's commitment, he pledged steps to provide kangaroos to Lahore Zoo and affirmed Australia's readiness to enhance cooperation with Punjab across various fields.

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the implementation of measures to combat smog, making masks mandatory for citizens and securing advanced technology through collaborations with friendly countries. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop parks according to international standards and expressed interest in tapping into Australia's expertise in agriculture, livestock, dairy development, and technology.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, with the presence of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police, Chairman Planning and Development board, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Implementation Chief Minister, and other relevant officers.

More Stories From Pakistan